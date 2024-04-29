Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 273 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.41% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,866. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

