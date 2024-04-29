Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 4,144 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $13.96 on Monday, hitting $512.82. 401,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,000. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $545.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.