Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 47 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

UNP stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.30. 903,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,342. The company has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.78.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

