Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $737.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $761.79 and a 200 day moving average of $667.10. The stock has a market cap of $701.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

