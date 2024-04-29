Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 23,528 Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Norwood Financial comprises 0.5% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.29% of Norwood Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NWFL opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWFL

About Norwood Financial

(Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.