Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,822,000 after purchasing an additional 923,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $165.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.