Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

