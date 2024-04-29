Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 197,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $166.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

