Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

