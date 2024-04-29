EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $63,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $5,223,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 54.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP opened at $155.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

