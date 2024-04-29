Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.51. 3,127,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $165.24 and a one year high of $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average is $258.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.