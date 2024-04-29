Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 194604735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Echo Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £681,200.00, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38.
Echo Energy Company Profile
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.
