Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
