Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 73666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 33.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

