EHang Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 22,301 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 643% compared to the average daily volume of 3,002 put options.
EHang Trading Up 3.6 %
EH stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. EHang has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $25.78.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
