EHang Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 22,301 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 643% compared to the average daily volume of 3,002 put options.

EHang Trading Up 3.6 %

EH stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. EHang has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its stake in shares of EHang by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after buying an additional 610,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EHang by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.