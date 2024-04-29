Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $63.71 million and $863,476.16 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002248 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,860,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

