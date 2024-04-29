Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $51,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

ELV stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.86. 349,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

