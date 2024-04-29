ELIS Price Reaches $0.0485 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $199,488.49 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,821.00 or 1.00056534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00103009 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0485021 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $146,229.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

