EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Up 55.1% in April

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,284,624 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,805. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMKR

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.