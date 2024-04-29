Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.94.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.96 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

