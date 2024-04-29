Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.44

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 33484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.