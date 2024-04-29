Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.44

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 33484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
