EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENLC opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENLC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

