Enovix’s (ENVX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

