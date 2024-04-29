Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

