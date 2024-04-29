EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,098 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 141,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $55,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

