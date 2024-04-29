Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $73,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $223.42 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.33.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

