Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.03.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
