Equity Residential’s (EQR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.04.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,592. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 82,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

