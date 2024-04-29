ERC20 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,614.63 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1,198.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $203.59 million and approximately $16,614.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,906.66 or 1.00037072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012303 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101119 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0574657 USD and is up 813.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,076.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.