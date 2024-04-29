essensys (LON:ESYS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).
essensys Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.97. The firm has a market cap of £11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.55.
essensys Company Profile
essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.
