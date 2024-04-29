Evercore ISI Trims Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Target Price to $132.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

