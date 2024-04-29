Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.59 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and $616,505.66 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse."

