Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 963,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM opened at $5.80 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

