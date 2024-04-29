Ewa LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,422.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.76. The company had a trading volume of 93,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,941. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

