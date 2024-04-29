Ewa LLC Acquires New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,258,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

