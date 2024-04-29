Ewa LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ewa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $334.21. The company had a trading volume of 586,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,942. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average of $315.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

