Ewa LLC Buys 141 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ewa LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.32.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $24.25 on Monday, reaching $192.54. The company had a trading volume of 215,498,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,669,672. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $614.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

