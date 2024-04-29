Ewa LLC Buys New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $11,438,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $2,954,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $13,461,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.98. 161,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.