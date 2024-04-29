Ewa LLC Buys New Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth $479,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 44.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

KAMN remained flat at $45.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

