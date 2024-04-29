Ewa LLC Buys Shares of 12,272 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

CMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. 192,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $500.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $203,704.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,005,041.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,911. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

