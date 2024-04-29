Ewa LLC Buys Shares of 5,437 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Relx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Relx by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Relx by 4.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Down 0.4 %

RELX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 706,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

