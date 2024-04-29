Ewa LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ewa LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.83. 146,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.68 and its 200-day moving average is $235.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

