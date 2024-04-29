Ewa LLC Increases Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ewa LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 45.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 68,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.17. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

