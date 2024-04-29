Ewa LLC Invests $7.17 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ewa LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TLH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.55. 954,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,203. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $115.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

