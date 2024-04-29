Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Ewa LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group Price Performance

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $346.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.