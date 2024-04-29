Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $922.64. The company had a trading volume of 379,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $943.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $507.19 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

