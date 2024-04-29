Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ewa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 802 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.93. The company had a trading volume of 218,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.37 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

