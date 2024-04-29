Ewa LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ewa LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.9% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 234,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,654,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.49. The company had a trading volume of 481,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,355. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

