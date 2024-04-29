Ewa LLC Sells 38,995 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ewa LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.97. 220,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,523. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

