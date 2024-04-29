Ewa LLC Takes $206,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.11. 530,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

